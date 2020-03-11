Mayor on walkabout to inspect Milnerton plant upgrade

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato has intervened in the Milnerton Lagoon pollution saga. He said the mayoral committee would monitor a R1.75 billion upgrade under way at Potsdam Waste Water Treatment Works to ensure it was fast-tracked. Plato inspected progress on the upgrade, which is taking place alongside critical repair work. He was joined by Mayco member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg and officials on a plant walkabout on Tuesday. Manager Janet Chunderduri said: “Critical repair work is nearing completion within one to two months, and will result in a higher-quality effluent.” Phase 1 of the upgrade was completed in January, with a major demolition operation to clear large portions of the property. New technology and capacity is expected to be added to Potsdam over the next five years. This includes the installation of an upgraded belt press system within three years.

Chunderduri said: “The plant is currently able to operate sufficiently within its 47 megalitres per day (MLD) capacity while the upgrade is under way. Potsdam’s capacity will be doubled to 100 MLD. New membrane technology will be added as part of the upgrade, enabling treated effluent that is close to potable water standards.”

Plato said: “Working together with residents and industry we can improve water safety in the Diep River catchment. Ultimately, we want to see a restored environment in the lower part of the estuary, and improved safety for recreational activity, such as canoeing at Milnerton Lagoon, water sports at Rietvlei Nature Reserve, and swimming at Lagoon beach. Officials have assured me that robust cleansing and enforcement operations are planned for the area. This will help mitigate the societal challenge of pollution from multiple sources.”

Plato’s visit follows the provincial department of environmental affairs and development planning receiving a request from the City for the postponement of the provision of a report and action plan relating to the ongoing challenges in the Diep River/Milnerton Lagoon last week. Last month, the province requested the City to provide a detailed plan for cleaning up the pollution in the affected areas. It follows several complaints from the public about the water quality.

Prior to the plant inspection, Plato joined an enforcement blitz in the Montague Gardens industrial area, aimed at cracking down on illicit discharges into the catchment.

Limberg said: “Our pollution control teams are focusing on illicit discharges into the Theo Marais and Bayside canals. Businesses, large and small, that do not uphold our by-laws can expect a knock on the door. We also need the ongoing help of residents to mitigate pollution by reporting illegal dumping into the system and missing drain covers, as these invariably lead to sewer blockages and spills.”

