Mbali Ntuli, one of KZN's youngest MPLs, joins race to become DA leader









One of the DA’s youngest members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature Mbali Ntuli has entered the race for the party’s federal leadership. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - One of the DA’s youngest members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature Mbali Ntuli has entered the race for the party’s federal leadership. Ntuli wrote a letter addressed to all members of the party in which she admitted the party was in “deep crisis”. “We have suffered a series of losses, and there doesn’t appear to be any hope in sight that things will get any better soon,” she said. Ntuli said the party lost half a million votes in the last election. “We have lost donors who no longer believe in us, throwing us into a financial crisis. As a result, there hasn’t even been enough funding for constituencies to do political activities.

“This is our core business as a party.

“Our activists and members have lost the pride and enthusiasm to be associated with us like they used to,” she said.

Ntuli said she made the decision to join the race after “careful consideration and introspection” for Federal Leader at our upcoming congress in May. Tension started brewing within the party after former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was elected as the party’s Federal Executive chairperson, the most powerful position in the DA, back in October.

The chess pieces then started falling, with Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigning just after Zille’s appointment, then followed by the party’s leader, Mmusi Maimane, and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and party chairperson Athol Trollip.

Ntuli said she planned to make her decision public on Friday. She will be competing next to John Steenhusien and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Speaking to the Cape Argus on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said he has seen Ntuli’s letter.

“Anybody is free to challenge or contest any position. We are a democratic party that has democratic processes,” Steenhuisen said.

Hi guys, you may have heard I’ve decided to run to be leader of the DA in May. Tomorrow I will be having a press conference to outline why I am running an why I think the DA needs a New Way. pic.twitter.com/UrRy4b2ouz — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) February 6, 2020

