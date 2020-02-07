Ntuli wrote a letter addressed to all members of the party in which she admitted the party was in “deep crisis”.
“We have suffered a series of losses, and there doesn’t appear to be any hope in sight that things will get any better soon,” she said.
Ntuli said the party lost half a million votes in the last election.
“We have lost donors who no longer believe in us, throwing us into a financial crisis. As a result, there hasn’t even been enough funding for constituencies to do political activities.