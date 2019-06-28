Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gave an undertaking to improve Metrorail service. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Just after his Cape Town train ride, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gave an undertaking to improve Metrorail service and accelerate the implementation of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) modernisation programme. Mbalula held a meeting with Prasa’s board of directors on Wednesday night, where he asked for daily and weekly reports on issues of workers’ grievances and plans to get Prasa back on track.

The meeting comes after Mbalula experienced first-hand some of the challenges train users in Cape Town endure daily.

Mbalula on Tuesday was meant to travel by train from Chris Hani station to Langa, but due to a passenger-­related incident at Nyanga Station, he had to be shuttled there instead.

He said trains must work and be on time and passengers must be respected by Prasa and they must be communicated with frequently.

“There must be urgency in the implementation of the turnaround strategy,” he said.

During his meeting with the board, Mbalula highlighted the need for security on trains and around Prasa facilities and pointed out that security must be upgraded in the short term.

“The majority of our people want peace, but a criminal element will always remain. The issue of security has to be prioritised.

“We will crack the whip if the turnaround time is sluggish. We need capable people with the requisite skills, people who will get the job done, once and for all,” Mbalula said.

United National Transport Union spokesperson Sonja Carstens said Mbalula’s train ride would not make any difference.

“We need holistic interventions. We need the government to take this matter seriously. We need President Cyril Ramaphosa himself to come on board by forcing the police and SANDF to secure the rail line,” Carstens said.

After Mbalula’s meeting with the board, Metrorail rail commuters yesterday experienced trains coming to a halt across the Cape region.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the delays were attributed to two incidents.

“A small group of employees elected to disregard Prasa procedure to raise their concerns. Regional management immediately addressed the issue and employees resumed work thereafter.”

Scott said the Northern service was affected by a pedestrian fatality at 8.25am outside Elsies River Station.

@SISONKE_MD

[email protected]