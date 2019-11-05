Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday decried road fatalities after 19 people were killed in road accidents this past weekend.
This comes after five were killed and 42 were injured in a crash on the R56 near the Rietvlei/ Ibisi area in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. A Greyhound Bus en-route from Gauteng to Umtata overturned resulting in the fatalities.
On Sunday, a truck with two occupants and a Large Delivery Vehicle (LDV) carrying nine people collided into eachother. It is believed the LDV overtook on a solid barrier line and resulted in five fatalities.
Also on Sunday, a breakdown vehicle with four occupants lost control around a bend on the R702 at Harrismith to QwaQwa road in the Free State. A station wagon with five occupants (three adults and two children, allegedly Swedish and Canadian citizens) crashed into that vehicle. Both vehicles caught alight and all nine occupants were killed.
Responding to the Greyhound Bus accident, Jasen Smallbone, operations executive at the Unitrans Passenger confirmed the accident, and said: "Tragically five people died in the accident and the remaining passengers were transported via ambulance to hospital."
Smallbone said Greyhound extended its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones on that accident.