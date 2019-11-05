Mbalula vows more action will be taken to tackle road carnage









Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday decried road fatalities after 19 people were killed in road accidents this past weekend. This comes after five were killed and 42 were injured in a crash on the R56 near the Rietvlei/ Ibisi area in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. A Greyhound Bus en-route from Gauteng to Umtata overturned resulting in the fatalities. On Sunday, a truck with two occupants and a Large Delivery Vehicle (LDV) carrying nine people collided into eachother. It is believed the LDV overtook on a solid barrier line and resulted in five fatalities. Also on Sunday, a breakdown vehicle with four occupants lost control around a bend on the R702 at Harrismith to QwaQwa road in the Free State. A station wagon with five occupants (three adults and two children, allegedly Swedish and Canadian citizens) crashed into that vehicle. Both vehicles caught alight and all nine occupants were killed. Picture: Supplied

Responding to the Greyhound Bus accident, Jasen Smallbone, operations executive at the Unitrans Passenger confirmed the accident, and said: "Tragically five people died in the accident and the remaining passengers were transported via ambulance to hospital." Smallbone said Greyhound extended its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones on that accident.

“Greyhound and Helivac were on the scene and are cooperating with authorities regarding the accident. At this stage, we do not have more information regarding the accident,” Smallbone said.

He said Greyhound, together with Helivac are in the process of setting up counselling sessions for passengers and their families.

It was alleged by the driver that he veered off the road as a result of an oncoming truck disturbance.

"As the festive season approaches, the revamped Arrive Alive campaign and increased law enforcement efforts are among the road safety initiatives that will be utilized to deal with the road carnage," Mbalula said.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said at the weekend, a Cape Town pedestrian was hit and killed by a motor vehicle in the direction of the N1 Engen One Stop.

Africa said on the incidents, N2 Heidelberg passenger got out of a motor vehicle and was knocked over by a passing by taxi. A 47-year-old male passenger died on that crash.

Africa concluded and said on the N2 Firgrove bridge direction Somerset West, a 29 yr old male passenger was fatally injured in a motor vehicle crash where three vehicles was involved.

