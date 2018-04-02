Construction of 547 semi-detached and detached single-storey houses in Morkel’s Cottage, Strand, got under way on Tuesday.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has allocated what many describe as a “meagre” R2.1 billion for new housing opportunities over the next three years, but opposition parties have questioned the City’s spending ability while others labelled the move an election stunt.

Brett Herron, mayco member for urban development, said the City’s transport and urban development authority (TDA) draft budget for the 2018/19 financial year starting amounts to R5.34bn. The new financial year starts on July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019.

The ANC and EFF have, however, pointed to the City’s slow rate of building houses and skewed spending patterns.

“The City will spend R585 million on new housing developments across Cape Town in the coming financial year, while expenditure on public transport will exceed R1.5bn,” Herron said.

The City of Cape Town’s draft budget for the 2018/19 financial year was tabled at a full council meeting last week. For the 2018/19 financial year, the TDA’s draft operating budget is R3.6bn, and the draft capital budget amounts to R1.74bn .

“The bulk of the capital expenditure will be spent on new housing developments, public transport infrastructure related to the roll-out of Phase 2A of the MyCiTi service to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, and new roads to relieve traffic congestion. Most of these capital projects are located within the city’s urban inner core,” he said.

Herron said the TDA proposed to spend R2.1bn on the development of new housing opportunities over the next three financial years, with R585m being budgeted for 2018/19 alone.

Xolani Sotashe, the ANC’s Cape Town leader, however, says the City is already struggling to spend its grant funding.

“It has been a problem They cannot spend their grant funding and then the National Treasury takes it away and gives it to municipalities that are most in need.

“There is very little leadership these days at the City, that explains why we see all these problems in the City. It is the one crisis after the other. And it does not seem to stop,” Sotashe said.

He said the City was biting off too much than it could chew.

“Before they think of new projects, there should be a greater focus on the existing backlog. And tackling the existing problem will not help by handing over title deeds.

“We need a focused approach and the City’s vacant land should be used for this purpose,” he said.

Bernard Joseph, the EFF’s Western Cape leader, also said a greater focus needed to be placed on reducing the backlog. “Let’s sort out that first before we tackle anything new,” he said.

“They have already failed at reducing the current backlog, how can they with confidence speak about delivering new housing opportunities? They could not do it in the past.”

