Meals on Wheels and PepsiCo working together to help with food security in South Africa

Cape Town - In honour of World Hunger Day, May 28, Meals on Wheels Community Services (MOWCS) and PepsiCo have partnered to help Parow residents by making 1 000 meals for the day. However they were unable to proceed with a planned feeding day in Atlantis.

MOWCS aims to provide anyone, from the youngest to the eldest, with a hearty, nutritious meal, in an attempt to alleviate poverty and food security in South Africa. MOWCS regional director Jeremy Vlotman said: “Through our community-based network, MOWCS Western Cape serves close to 1 million meals every month. “The total of 1 000 meals a day is linked to our exciting team-building event called MOWCS Cook-a-thon.

This event offers donors, partners or groups the opportunity of entering our space and experiencing the joy of service,” he said. PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa has partnered with MOWCS in the past, through product donations and financial grants, when PepsiCo ran the “Covid millions of meals” programme in 2020 and last year. MOWCS was also the chosen partner to help support communities affected during the KZN riots, said Devendri Adari, PepsiCo Foundation Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa.

She said the company recognised the importance of food security in South africa and wanted to play an active part in helping to find solutions. “As the PepsiCo Foundation we have made a global Food for Good commitment to help with Food Security. As a caring and responsible corporation we aim to increase nutrition and food access for 50 million people by 2030 as part of our PepsiCo Positive journey. “Working with trusted NGOs like Meals on Wheels enables us to work towards delivering on this goal and really making a positive social impact,” she said.

MOWCS will continue to provide communities in need with meals, and development programmes that will benefit children, youths and the elderly. [email protected] Cape Argus