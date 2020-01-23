Dr Cloete is currently employed as DDG: Chief of Operations for Western Cape Government: Health, since 1 March 2015. Photographer: Lalinka Mahote/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The MEC for Health in Western Cape, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, officially introduced the designated new Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday 23rd January. Dr Cloete is currently employed as DDG: Chief of Operations for Western Cape Government: Health, and has been in the role since 1 March 2015. He was the Chief Director for Metro District Health Services since 2007 and prior to that, the Director: HIV/ AIDS/ STI and TB since 2003.

“Dr Cloete has deep roots in the communities of the Western Cape. Hailing from Worcester, and having studied Medicine at UCT, he performed his internship at Groote Schuur, New Somerset, Peninsula Maternity and Red Cross Hospitals. He started his professional career as a medical officer at the Mitchells Plain CHC, and has worked in multiple positions towards the senior management level in the Department over the past 28 years,” said Mbombo.

“I believe he is well positioned to grasp the community needs but also the complexities of the wide range of health systems challenges. He has also worked extensively in inter-government initiatives locally, and has participated nationally and internationally as part of various health systems initiatives.”

MEC for Health in Western Cape, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo (left), officially introduced the designated new Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete. Picture: Lalinka Mahote/ African News Agency (ANA)

Dr Cloete has outlined some of his focus areas for the next five years to include the following: