MEC calls for calm in St Helena Bay ahead of expected #JusticeforLeo protests

Cape own - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for calm in St Helena Bay amidst reports of planned protest action on Saturday under the banner of #JusticeforLeo.

Leo Williams, 9, was shot in the head whilst sitting indoors, by a stray rubber bullet allegedly fired by a SAPS officer. Fritz further conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the family and community on Williams' death.

Fritz said that he has previously written to the office of the Provincial Commissioner, requesting further clarity on this matter and welcomed the investigation by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“Going forward, I will closely monitor IPID’s recommendations into the investigation and liaise with the provincial Minister of Human Settlements on related service delivery complaints.

“I will further engage with a local community leader to update him on these interventions in efforts to bring restore calm to the community.”