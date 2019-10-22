MEC condemns 'alarming' decrease of kidnapping convictions in the Western Cape









UNSAFE: Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the “alarmingly” low number of convictions related to kidnappings. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the “alarmingly” low number of convictions related to kidnappings. Although the number of kidnappings have shown a steady decrease in recent years, Fritz lamented the decline in the number of successful convictions. According to the department of community safety, Fritz, on September 13, received a written question from Member of Provincial Legislature, Mireille Wenger, on the number of kidnappings recorded, which included those related to children. Fritz then enquired from the South African Police Service on the number of related arrests and convictions. “The South African Police Service informed me that in 2015/16 there were 767 kidnapping cases, 471 arrests, and 80 convictions. In 2016/17, there were 616 cases, 366 arrests, and 44 convictions. In 2017/18, there were 662 cases, 400 arrests, and 36 convictions. In 2018/19, there were 681 cases, 402 arrests, and only 12 convictions. No data was available for the 2019/20 year,” said Fritz.

The Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the “alarmingly” low number of convictions related to kidnappings, which are also decreasing on year-year bases, in the province.

“While the number of convictions is shockingly low relative to the number of cases and arrests, we are further seeing a year-on-year decrease in the number of convictions. This is a threat to the security of residents in the province as the guilty are seemingly free to walk amongst the innocent and vulnerable,” he added.

Provincial Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “The amount of cases related to child abductions is enough to disturb any-parent and non-parent alike, and while it does happen in the blink of an eye, we urge all our residents across the province to be extra vigilant around ensuring the safety of their children.”

The department urged residents to report incidences of child abuse and child abductions by contacting 0800 220 250, the police on 10111, Childline on 0861 322 322, the National Human Trafficking Hotline 0800 222 777, or Child Welfare SA 0861 424 453

Fritz further added: “The Western Cape currently has 15 hostage crises and negotiating teams with 47 trained hostage negotiators spread throughout the province who work tirelessly to bring individuals home. Theirs is important work which should not be undermined by low conviction rates.”