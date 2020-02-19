MEC intervenes in Milnerton lagoon pollution crisis









The Greater Table View Action Forum has been warning the City for years over the dire state of the water quality. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has intervened in the water pollution crisis at the Milnerton Lagoon. “There are still areas of concern and one of these includes the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works which has been found to be one of the major causes for the pollution of the Diep River. The Diep River is longer than 1500km and exits into the ocean at the Milnerton Lagoon,” Bredell said. He said the department’s Green Scorpions conducted water quality tests in the affected area, the results of which confirmed high levels of E. coli, ammonia and suspended solids. “The river is polluted. We understand there are big and complex challenges that require long-term solutions. These include upgrading the local waste water treatment plant. But we also want action to be taken to address the existing problem in the short term,” he said. The department has ordered the City to provide a report and action plan to address the problem. The City has been asked to also investigate other potential sources of pollution flowing from the City’s stormwater canals into the Diep River catchment and Milnerton Lagoon.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said: “The City takes this matter very seriously. There is an ongoing massive growth in the population. We have gone from three million people to four million in ten years and the impact on our services is enormous.

“Remember it’s not just services, it’s water and roads. The Diep River did not always get the first preference because we had to focus on other areas.”

Neilson refuted claims that the City has done nothing over the past to address the pollution.

“It’s not true, the Potsdam waste treatment plant has gone through upgrades. We have to bear in mind that there is growth happening, the basic needs are growing as well.”

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has intervened in the water pollution crisis at the Milnerton Lagoon. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson, and Mayco Member for Water and Waste Services, Xanthea Limberg. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus

Recently, the City announced plans to upgrade the facility, which was scheduled for completion in 2025. The City said the plant was not the primary cause of the pollution.

The City identified Montague Gardens, Dunoon, Doornbach and Phoenix as major contributors to the pollution of the lagoons, and has developed preliminary plans to intercept and divert water from the two main canals serving these areas.

Residents’ associations had reached out to the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) for help in finding a solution to the problem by applying pressure on the City.

The Greater Table View Action Forum’s planning and biodiversity portfolio chairperson David Ayres said little is done to deal with the real cause of pollution.

“Again concerned residents are given the same promises and plans. The City of Cape Town has failed to act on the causes for over a decade and allowed this situation to destroy the Diep River and the Lagoon as well as cause major damage to the Table Bay Nature Reserve.”

