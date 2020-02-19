“There are still areas of concern and one of these includes the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works which has been found to be one of the major causes for the pollution of the Diep River. The Diep River is longer than 1500km and exits into the ocean at the Milnerton Lagoon,” Bredell said.
He said the department’s Green Scorpions conducted water quality tests in the affected area, the results of which confirmed high levels of E. coli, ammonia and suspended solids.
“The river is polluted. We understand there are big and complex challenges that require long-term solutions. These include upgrading the local waste water treatment plant. But we also want action to be taken to address the existing problem in the short term,” he said.
The department has ordered the City to provide a report and action plan to address the problem. The City has been asked to also investigate other potential sources of pollution flowing from the City’s stormwater canals into the Diep River catchment and Milnerton Lagoon.