MEC pledges more support for Western Cape GBV victims

Cape Town - South Africa has one of the highest incidences of domestic violence in the world, and this is often fuelled by substance and alcohol abuse. So said Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez on a visit to department-funded shelters for women and children in recognition of International Women's Day on Sunday. Fernandez’s visit came in the wake of an announcement by the Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille that six government-owned properties in the Western Cape would be made available to be used as safe havens for women and children who are victims of abuse. These properties would be situated on the Garden Route, on the West Coast and in the Central Karoo and once they're signed over the department would look at equipping them, Fernandez said The properties would help expand the department's safety net for the vulnerable, particularly in rural areas, the MEC told reporters.

“This intergovernmental partnership is essential in finding solutions.

"Gender-based violence sees no race, ethnicity, class or political affiliation. It is these collaborative approaches that will enable us to make a tangible difference 365 days a year for the people of our province,” she said.

The department currently funds 16 shelters in the province that can accommodate victims and their children up to three months, and four emergency shelters that accommodate victims for up to two weeks.

“Domestic violence is the most common and widespread human rights abuse in South Africa.

"Every day women are murdered, physically and sexually assaulted, threatened and humiliated by their partners within their homes, which ought to be a place of safety.

"I am determined to do everything I can to reduce this in the Western Cape,” Fernandez said.

She said the department provided shelters for women who were victims of violence, trauma support for victims of violence at Thuthuzela centres, as well as longer-term specialised trauma counselling that she said cost the department R46 million, a R14 million increase from 2014.

Fernandez appealed to communities to not only recognise the day, which she said sadly gave "no cause to celebrate", but to use the 365 days to advocate for no violence against women and children.

“I want to acknowledge and thank everyone that has made it a priority to ensure the safety of women and children who have been abused.

“We need to be responsible and I am appealing to the communities to assist the government and the society as a whole to tackle this scourge,” Fernandez said.

