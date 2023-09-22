MEC Reagen Allen questions conduct of police officers during mayhem of Swellendam riots

Cape Town - Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has asked the provincial police ombudsman to investigate the deployment of police during the violence in Swellendam. He said he wrote to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman (WCPO) to request that he investigate various concerns around the operations and deployment of SAPS during the violent and damaging protests which occurred in Swellendam on August 16 and again on Wednesday.

Both the municipal offices and the Thusong Services Centre were torched by the protesters. Railton and Matjoks residents are demanding the reinstatement of the indigent subsidy which they said was taken from them without notice. The municipality asked them to reapply but the community members refused and said the grant should automatically be given to shack dwellers.

Mayor Francois du Rand said: “If they all applied, I’m sure 95% of the residents would qualify. “We have explained to them about this subsidy.” Allen said some of the requests were about the police’s use of crime intelligence.

“Whether there were timeous, adequate SAPS response and resourcing, and the visibility and presence of Public Order Policing Services (POPS). “The Western Cape is the only province with a dedicated Police Ombudsman, which was created by the Western Cape Community Safety Act of 2013. “The Western Cape Police Ombudsman seeks to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the police services and to improve relations between the police and the communities by investigating complaints of police inefficiency and/or a breakdown of relations between the police and any community.”

Allen added that the damage caused during both protests had severely impacted the municipality’s functions and its ability to respond to service-related matters. “Given that SAPS had adequate information, along with the number of protesters expected, it appears as if SAPS was not fully, or if at all prepared to prevent and combat the events which unfolded during these protests, despite prior warning. “Millions of rands of damages occurred to public infrastructure and shops were also looted. All of this could have been prevented with an adequate law enforcement presence.”

He said those responsible for these damages should not only be held criminally liable, but civil claims should also be instituted against them. “Protest is recognised as a right in our country’s Constitution; however, infringing on others’ rights and destroying critical public infrastructure is not. “As I await feedback from the (WCPO), I urge SAPS to ensure that their POPS unit has the required resources and equipment so that they are able to swiftly respond to any other similar matters. Our residents deserve to live in communities where peace and order is at all times maintained.”