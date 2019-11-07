Called the Hippocampus team, the group of 30 men will be cycling about 1000km from Northern Cape to Cape Agulhas in a bid to raise funds for friends and fellow students to reduce their financial burden.
This is the second team that has undertaken this trip after the first team raised R60000 last year.
Glen Thatcher, from the Hippocampus team, said the idea for this project came from personal experiences in their community where they realised that all students had equal opportunities, but not equal resources to benefit from those opportunities.
“We realised that most students had bursaries which usually cover accommodation, books and food allowance but what we saw was that they did not cover things that increase one’s quality of life like a flight or bus ticket home, airtime, gym membership and more,” Thatcher said.