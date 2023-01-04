Meet Sanral’s new Chief Executive Officer Reginald Lavhelesani Demana

Cape Town - The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) Board has formally announced Reginald Lavhelesani Demana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Demana who officially began his duties on January 3, 2023, was selected by the Board to usher the National Road Agency into the future.
He is the former Divisional Executive at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa SOC Limited (IDC), a state-owned development finance institution, where he was responsible for a portfolio that covering mining, metals, infrastructure and energy.
According to the Board, Demana is a trained engineer with more than 20 years of working experience with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, structuring of BEE deals, capital raising and general strategic corporate finance.
Sanral Board Chairperson Themba Mhambi said: “Not only are we ushering in a New Year, but also a time for new and fresh leadership in the position of a CEO, taking Sanral into 2023 and beyond.”
“Accessibility to stakeholders, infrastructure improvement and transformation in the industry, are some of the priorities that will require the CEO’s immediate attention, notwithstanding all the other focus areas that make up this exciting, yet challenging portfolio.”
“Sanral remains front and centre in leading South Africa’s economic recovery plan post-Covid-19, with public infrastructure development prioritised by our government. To this end, our stakeholders will look to Mr Demana to continue on this trajectory and make every effort to see more projects put out to tender this year,” Mhambi said.
The Sanral Board wished Demana well and pledged its support as he sets out to “implement the agency’s mandate to plan, build and maintain the national road network with the excellence associated with Sanral.”