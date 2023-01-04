Meet Sanral’s new Chief Executive Officer Reginald Lavhelesani Demana

Demana who officially began his duties on January 3, 2023, was selected by the Board to usher the National Road Agency into the future.

Cape Town - The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) Board has formally announced Reginald Lavhelesani Demana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He is the former Divisional Executive at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa SOC Limited (IDC), a state-owned development finance institution, where he was responsible for a portfolio that covering mining, metals, infrastructure and energy.

According to the Board, Demana is a trained engineer with more than 20 years of working experience with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, structuring of BEE deals, capital raising and general strategic corporate finance.

Sanral Board Chairperson Themba Mhambi said: “Not only are we ushering in a New Year, but also a time for new and fresh leadership in the position of a CEO, taking Sanral into 2023 and beyond.”