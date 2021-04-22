Meet the best bus driver of the year, Luzuko Nicholas Mgudlwa

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - Philippi bus driver, Luzuko Nicholas Mgudlwa walked away with the Golden Arrow Driver of the Year award at the bus company’s annual awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held at the River Club to reward and recognise outstanding driving and excellent customer service skills at Golden Arrow, with cash prizes and certificates.

The drivers are assigned points throughout the year based on their dress code, late coming, absenteeism and customer complaints, the top drivers then qualify for the K53 test, which determine their eligibility for the semi-finals.

The winners of the semi-finals then compete in the manoeuvring and vehicle-inspection components of the finals to determine the winners.

Seven of this year’s finalists found themselves in the top ten for the first time.

Mgudlwa, a Philippi driver won, both the top spot and the top manoeuvring score.

“Being in the competition for the first time was a bit shaky, even though I knew I am the best at what I do.

“What I enjoy most about being a Golden Arrow driver is the experiences and challenges that I face every day, but I believe it makes me a stronger and a more knowledgeable person.”

Second place finalist, Ricardo Skippers, took home the Theory trophy and the Female Driver of the Year award was given to Berenice de Louw, who secured sixth place overall.

This competition provides Gabs management and divers with the opportunity to celebrate their time and services together.

