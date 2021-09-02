Meet the candidates from smaller parties vying for Cape Town's mayorship

Cape Town - While we are more familiar with parties who confidently announced their mayoral candidates for the Cape Town City Council, not much is known about the lesser or newly formed party candidates vying for the same position. The Spectrum National Party (SNP) officially registered in November 2019, announced its founding president, Christopher Claassen as its mayoral candidate.

This will be the first time the party will be contesting for the position and in all 116 wards in Cape town, as well as in six provinces. A pastor and businessman in the security industry for 26 years, Claassen said he will also be running for president in 2024. “Make free land available for the homeless and start a co-operative project where all the citizens who have been on the waiting list for more than 40 years will now be able to live in their own house over two years.

“The co-operative model will eliminate poverty. We don’t believe that citizens should rent but they should own their own houses. Zero tolerance to people sleeping in the street. We will pick them up, take them to a shelter, clean them, feed them and bring humanity back.” THE Spectrum National Party (SNP) announced its founding president, Christopher Claassen as its mayoral candidate. Claassen claims the party will do more in five years than the governing party has done in 27 years. “We are the only party in South Africa that has an equal race representation policy to govern each municipality and also nationally. We say away with this one race system and black economic empowerment. We all deserve to be treated the same, irrespective of our race, gender or culture,” said Claassen.

Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) party leader and mayoral candidate Fadiel Adams will also be contesting for the position. The CCC was registered in August 2020, with a membership approaching 160 000. PREVIOUSLY the national spokesperson for Gatvol Capetonian, Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress is running for mayoral position in the City. “We aim to return all available land to the original inhabitants, the Coloured people. We aim to ensure that Coloured people are represented in the workplace. To ensure that the housing list is adhered to. “To make our areas safe, to clamp down on the drug trade and to ensure that punitive water and electricity bills are scrapped,” said Adams.