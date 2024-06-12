Meet your new Cape Town Junior City Council executive committee

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Junior City Council (JCC) has been elected with young academics aiming to make a difference. The JCC is a City-run programme that introduces high school pupils across the metro to the City Council’s functions.

The programme gives Grade 10 and Grade 11 pupils the chance to become City ambassadors and learn important leadership and other skills. The previous committee’s term came to an end last year after having made significant contributions to the JCC’s activities and the communities they represent. This year, several pupils from different schools were voted into office through a democratic electoral procedure.

Junior Chief Whip: Kirsten Wyld, Curro Century City. Junior Speaker: Likhona Vika, Sea Point High School. Junior Executive Mayor: Miguel Meyer, Zwaanswyk High School and Junior Deputy Mayor: Zephaniah Love, Cape Academy of Mathematics, Science and Technology pictures supplied by the City The election was conducted in the municipal council chambers on June 8 under the supervision of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Miguel Meyer of Zwaanswyk High School was chosen as the junior executive mayor, while Zephaniah Love, 16, of the Cape Academy of Mathematics, Science and Technology was chosen as the junior deputy mayor. Junior Deputy Mayor Zephaniah Love, from Mitchell's plain pic supplied by the City The junior speaker and junior chief whip are Likhona Vika of Sea Point High School and Kirsten Wyld of Curro Century City, respectively.

According to 17-year-old Meyer from Steenberg, joining the JCC has been the opportunity for him to speak for the vulnerable. He said growing up with limited means, he understands what it means to live from “hand to mouth”. “Getting the role as junior mayor allows me to advocate for the issues that I and many other people face today,” he said.

Meyer plans to study law and become a politician. He wants to use his position to give back to communities. Love said: “JCC is an open collaborative platform to educate how we as citizens can become engaged with democracy and become true civic champions in our communities.” To empower young people to confidently serve as City Ambassadors, the JCC also helps them develop their leadership potential, skills and self-image.

Vika, 15, from Gugulethu, expressed her gratitude for being chosen as junior speaker. “This role means a lot to me and I am committed to making this year’s council an inclusive space where every member feels empowered to use their voice,” she said. Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews urged the youngsters to stand firmly in their beliefs, even if they stood alone.