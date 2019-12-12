A Melkbosstrand couple operating a care centre are fuming after a 14-year-old boy accused of rape, arson was placed in their care without them being informed. File Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Afrikaanse Christelike Vroueverening (ACVV) Koeberg branch has met with a couple operating a safe care centre in Melkbosstrand after they allegedly placed a juvenile delinquent with them without disclosing the child’s criminal background. The complaint from Horatio Huxham, 46, and Cindy, 40, relates to a placement of a 14-year-old boy last month. The pair claim the ACVV social worker failed to disclose criminal allegations against the boy. According to the Huxhams the boy was accused of rape, arson, housebreaking and assault.

The couple subsequently took the child to the Melkbosstrand police and accused the ACVV of operating in bad faith The boy has since been moved to a different place of safety.

Nicolette van der Walt, the ACVV national director, child protection, said: “The social worker did not have any prior knowledge, neither was there any record on the child’s file regarding the rape and arson allegations, except the burglary case he had against him and which his sister withdrew.

“The ACVV has a long and good relationship with the Huxhams, and social workers have always explained everything regarding any child placed in their safe care.”