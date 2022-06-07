Meghan Cremer murder accused agreed to point out where her body was dumped

Cape Town - The trial of Jeremy Sias continued in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where police officer Xolani Basso confirmed that Sias led them to the spot where Meghan Cremer’s body was dumped. Sias has been charged with four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and defeating the administration of justice, for his alleged attack on Cremer and trying to destroy evidence.

Basso said that on August 6, 2019, when he interviewed Sias at Philippi police station, Sias said he had more information but requested the police to fetch his girlfriend first. Basso said that Sias indicated that he would assist police in pointing out where Cremer’s body had been dumped. This point has not been disputed by Sias’s lawyer, Mohamed Sibda. Sias has already admitted that he disposed of Cremer’s body after he claimed to find it in the boot of her car but remains adamant that he did not kill her.

At a previous appearance, Ashley Petersen testified that Sias had indicated to him that he found the vehicle abandoned and took Cremer’s car to pick up a friend, Wilton Azur. Petersen said that when they took Azur in for questioning, he informed police that Sias had smashed the cellphones he allegedly stole and threw them on the roof at his home in Egoli informal settlement. Petersen also confirmed that Sias had flushed another cellphone down the toilet. Petersen and Basso managed to retrieve the cellphones from the roof, with broken screens.

He said that they discovered clothing that belonged to Sias at his home in the washing machine with blood splatters on them. They had also discovered a brown leather bag belonging to a female, a make-up bag, a blanket. During cross examination Petersen was questioned on whether or not the blood could have been transferred from one clothing item to another but Petersen said he was not an expert on blood splatters. [email protected]