Meghan Cremer murder accused drove around partying while her body lay in the boot

Cape Town - The mother of the children of murder accused Jeremy Sias said she wasn’t aware that 29-year-old Meghan Cremer’s body was stuffed in the boot of the car he was driving while they were out partying. Sias was an employee at the same farm where Cremer rented a cottage and has since admitted he drove the car and disposed of her body but denied that he killed her.

He has been charged with four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and defeating the administration of justice, for his alleged attack on Cremer, whose body was found on August 8, 2019, five days after she was reported missing. Jaydeen Azur, who has four children with Sias, testified in the Western Cape High Court that on the night Cremer went missing, August 3, 2019, Sias picked her up in a car he said was given to him by his employer’s son. She said they were on their way to a nightclub when they encountered a roadblock in Wynberg and Sias briefly abandoned the car but later returned. She also confirmed she wasn’t aware that Cremer’s body was in the boot.

The State alleges that Sias entered Cremer’s home where he assaulted and strangled her, crammed her body into the boot of her car and drove around looking for a place to dispose of it. Meghan Cremer. Picture: Supplied A traffic officer previously testified that they allowed Sias to drive away after he ran off to try to evade arrest. The car keys were returned to Sias because his blood alcohol level was below the legal limit.

Another witness, Abraham Fransman, said that Sias came to his workplace at 2am on August 4, wanting to sell the car. He then referred him to Charles Daniels who was named in court documents as having helped Sias to sell the car. Azur also confirmed in her testimony that Sias had returned in the early hours without the car. The trial continues.