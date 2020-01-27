Cape Town - The three murder accused in the Meghan Cremer case made an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate Court on Monday, before the case was postponed because of outstanding DNA results.
Prosecutor Emily van Wyk said the laboratory had informed the State that they have received the samples for processing, but due to a backlog, the DNA results would take some time to be processed.
“This is one of the five gender-based violence cases that have been prioritised, and that will be heard in the Western Cape High Court.
“We hope at the next appearance that the DNA results will be ready and then the matter will be referred to the high court,” Van Wyk said.
Discover Your Power spokesperson Venetia Orgille said she could feel the pain in the hands of Meghan Cremer's mother Gill when she touched her.