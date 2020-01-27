Meghan Cremer's family 'having a tough time' getting through murder case









Meghan Cremer. Photo: Facebook Cape Town - The three murder accused in the Meghan Cremer case made an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate Court on Monday, before the case was postponed because of outstanding DNA results. Prosecutor Emily van Wyk said the laboratory had informed the State that they have received the samples for processing, but due to a backlog, the DNA results would take some time to be processed. “This is one of the five gender-based violence cases that have been prioritised, and that will be heard in the Western Cape High Court. “We hope at the next appearance that the DNA results will be ready and then the matter will be referred to the high court,” Van Wyk said. Discover Your Power spokesperson Venetia Orgille said she could feel the pain in the hands of Meghan Cremer's mother Gill when she touched her.

Orgille was remarking on Gill's emotional state following the disdain displayed by the three accused Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39 and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34.

Sias faces a charge of murder after he led police to the spot where the body of Cremer was dumped. She went missing from her home on Rietvlei farm on August 3 and her body was found five days later in a sand mine in Philippi.

Jafta was annoyed when the matter was remanded, mumbled in court and walked away before the magistrate completed his sentence.

The other two accused smiled and blew kisses to family members.

Orgille said: “What more can we do? Every day there are different stories in the press, every day there are different stories on TV, every day the courts are filled with murderers and rapists and then we must still say 'allegedly'."

“Look how long this DNA testing is taking. It is not fair to put families through so much pain. So much pain to come to court every time. The Cremer family comes from Knysna.”

SA Women Fight Back member Sylvia Eddels said: “We try to support every case as far as possible to stop bail. I'm glad the matter has been remanded for further investigation and we hope it's going to the High Court.

Eddels also said the accused "had no remorse whatsover", after being asked about their demeanor in court.

“The one was a bit annoyed when it was said that the case was remanded and just walked out. They definitely have no remorse for what they've done. All they deserve now is life imprisonment.”

She added: "The family were very emotional especially now that the case has been remanded. They are really having a tough time getting through it and I think they are hoping for it to come to an end now.”

The three accused are back in court on March 30.



