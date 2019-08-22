Melkbosstrand is a coastal suburb and beach located on the South West Coast of South Africa, 35 km north of Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Melkbosstrand residents are divided over a new proposed development which could cripple their services. Chairperson of the Melkbosstrand Ratepayers Association Smokie le Grange, said: “It must be emphasised that this is a proposed development, the land that they intend to develop on is in a very bad state and we want this to benefit the community.”

She said the community had been unhappy with proposals put forward by environmental planners.“They put forward five proposals, and among those five proposals was a high-rise building that we rejected. It was then agreed that the residents could put forward ideas and indicate what they want,” Le Grange said.

She said the community had been asking for a retirement village in the area.

“The development could put a strain on our services, but our biggest hope is that we are listened to and not ignored,” Le Grange said.

The 150-hectare site (erf 1694) is zoned for agriculture and transport, but the city wants to turn about 54ha into a mixed-use development, including retail, commercial and residential buildings. About 36ha would be used for environmental conservation, while some 18ha would be set aside for possible future development.

The first option is for 1535 residential units (50m2 units), 35217m2 commercial space and 22237m2 retail space. The proposal states that the buildings may not exceed 15m above natural ground level.

The second option proposes 643 residential units, 13982m2 commercial space and 22237m2 retail space. Here the buildings would not exceed 12m above natural ground level.

The third plan is the “do nothing alternative”, where the site remains as it is.

But the community seems divided on the issue of whether development should or should not take place. Around 200 residents have now consulted with an attorney to halt the development completely.

Advocate Carlo Viljoen said: “There have been a few options brought forward. I represent the majority of residents that do not want any development to take place. The reason why they don’t want any development to take place is because Melkbosstrand has become extremely over-developed.”

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the city was aware of the community’s concerns: “Public participation is an integral part of the environmental impact assessment process and provides an opportunity for interested and affected parties, including adjacent landowners, ratepayers and conservation organisations, organs of state, and other interested members of the public an opportunity to raise concerns and issues and comment on the proposal,” he said.

[email protected]