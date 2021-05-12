Melomed Gatesville Covid-19 vaccination centre to open late on Eid morning

Cape Town – Health workers have been advised that due to Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations expected to take place on Thursday or Friday, the Melomed Gatesville vaccination centre will be open later as a result.

The Melomed Hospital in Gatesville, which was the first private Covid-19 vaccination centre that was launched in the province, has announced that vaccinations will take place later on Eid morning.

The hospital said it is to accommodate for the Masjidul Quds Eid Prayer and Programme, which is located nearby the hospital.

“Eid is expected to be celebrated either on May 13 or 14.

“On Eid day the vaccination centre will only open at 10am, once the congregants depart for the mosque and parking is once again available,” the hospital said on Wednesday.

Those who are scheduled to get their vaccines have been advised to only arrive at the Melomed Gatesville vaccination centre after 9.30am on the morning of Eid “because there will not be any parking, or space to queue”.

As of 5pm on Monday, total of 74 777 vaccines that have been received to date as part of the Sisonke trial have been administered.

As of 1pm on May 11, the Western Cape has 2 343 active Covid-19 infections, with a total of 288 754 people have been infected with Covid-19 to date and 274 738 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded eight additional deaths since Friday, May 7, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 673.

The data for the sub-district level, as listed in the daily maps, is sourced from the Western Cape government's Covid-19 dashboard.

To view the dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

