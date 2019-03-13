Roland JethroA memorial service will be held tonight for Roland Jethro, a Cape Flats activist and former teacher who died at his home on Sunday. He had been battling cancer. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A memorial service will be held tonight for Roland Jethro, a Cape Flats activist and former teacher who died at his home on Sunday. He had been suffering from cancer. Jethro, 58, was born in Genadendal and educated in Cape Town and in Durban. He taught at Nerina Primary School in Bonteheuwel, Mount View High School in Hanover Park and Gugulethu Comprehensive High School.

“Roly”, as his friends called him, was a founder member of a community youth organisation in Hanover Park that became a branch of the Cape Youth Congress (Cayco). Through his involvement with Cayco he became a founder member of the United Democratic Front, established in 1983. At around that time he was also involved with the ANC’s then banned military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe.

More recently, he was a founder member of the Hanover Park Foundation, which provides bursaries for tertiary education to young people from the area.

Jethro was a keen angler and loved the outdoors. He co-founded and was chairperson of the School Environmental Education Project, was chairperson of the Western Province Schools Cross-Country Association, and an active member of the Western Province Mountain Club.

Tonight’s service will be held at Belgravia High School, 22 Veld Road at 7pm. Jethro’s funeral service will be held at Groenvlei High School, Barend Road, Yorkshire Estate, Lansdowne, at 9am on Saturday.

His wife, Rosie Jethro, has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hanover Park Foundation. The foundation’s bank details are: Hanover Park Foundation; Standard Bank; bank account number 654520089; savings account; branch code 051001.