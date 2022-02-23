Men accused of murdering e-hailing driver testify in their own defence

Cape Town - The two men accused of killing an e-hailing driver in Old Crossroads have testified in their own defence in the Western Cape High Court. Jongikhaya Rawutini, 22, and Anele Moshesh, 21, face two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They allegedly worked together and killed Joseph Ajuonu, 54, on August 7, 2019, by throwing a brick at him. They arranged for the driver to pick them up under the pretence of booking a lift but allegedly attacked him by robbing him of his wallet, car and cellphone. Initially, a group of five were implicated in the attack but only the two accused have been charged, while the others have testified in court.

State prosecutor advocate Dail Andrews told Rawutini that evidence indicated he was driving the car after they forced the driver out. He also said Rawutini searched the vehicle and took the driver’s wallet and phone. He put it to the accused that he instructed the group to sell the driver’s phone after the attack. Rawutini denied all the allegations and said this group of people conspired against him. It emerged that Rawutini allegedly orchestrated the attack against the driver, instructing another witness to call the driver and explained to the group how the attack would be executed.

It is alleged that Rawutini belongs to a gang and that he threatened the others to comply with his instructions. He also allegedly bought the SIM card and data for the driver to be called and discarded it afterwards. Acting Judge Constance Nziweni questioned Rawutini about lying to police after he had seen the body and the vehicle. He told the court that when police questioned him he withheld information because they were trying to implicate him when he was not involved.