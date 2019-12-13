Embo Initiation is an open forum for men in Langa taking pride in matters of culture and tradition, particularly the preservation and protection of the initiation tradition.
Mododa Mlambo from Embo Initiation saidit was essential men took the responsibility of teaching boys to be responsible citizens.
“We have a responsibility as the custodians of the initiation tradition to ensure the boys in whom we instil manhood become men we will be proud of as the community, men who will value women and children and not see them as objects to be raped and killed.
"Essentially, gender-based violence will be one of the topics we will cover when engaging the initiates,” he said.