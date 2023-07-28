Men-led delegation marches against GBV in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - A delegation, led by men, including pastors from around Cape Town accompanied by police and Correctional Services, marched through the streets of Site C Taiwan on Thursday, to say “we are not here to defend ourselves but we are here to say count us in, I am my brother’s keeper”. As the country continues to fight the ongoing battle of gender-based violence (GBV), men who regard themselves as leaders once again visited notorious Taiwan in Khayelitsha following the killing of 18-year-old Sikelelwa Mona, who was allegedly drugged with a mixture of alcohol and eye drops and later raped and killed by her neighbour.

Mona was found lying in the suspect’s bed by her mother and neighbours after her friend went to call for help when she realised she was “not moving”. Pastor Xolamzi Sam said: “The passing of this young girl has touched not only us, the men who are present here today, but men all over. Often when such incidents happen, there’s always that question asking where are men and today we have availed ourselves to pay respect to the Mona family.” John Magalakaqa, Mona’s uncle, said his niece’s sudden and gruesome passing had brought pain to his family as they hoped for more for her.

“We are saddened by the situation of Sikelelwa, especially after the people whom she regarded as friends came to fetch her from the comfort of her home, leading to her death. “We were looking forward to her finishing high school and possibly taking care of her family.” According to Magalakaqa, the 18-year-old will be laid to her final resting place this coming weekend in the Eastern Cape.

A candle lit moment in front of the house where Sikelelwa Mona from Site C, Taiwan was found raped and killed in. Picture: Supplied Khayelitsha station commander Brigadier Mnoneleli Magobiyane said Taiwan was one of their hot spot areas when it came to GBV crimes. “As Khayelitsha police, we are prioritising the area. One of the interventions that we are busy with is to mobilise the community in the form of joining forces against GBV. Currently, we have a spiritual crime prevention and men for change group, and we encourage men to be part of these campaigns that act against GBV.” Magobiyane said they had arrested one suspect and he was charged with rape. After doing scientific investigations, they discovered that the victim was raped, enabling them to open only a rape case. In terms of murder charges, they were still waiting for autopsy results to tell them the cause of death.