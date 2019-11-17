Njabulo Maphumulo said taking up the post in July, he had a number of meetings with stakeholders on campus highlighting the gaps and needs of the students.
“Mental health is one of the big issues to which we’ve not paid enough attention,” he said, adding that their centre for student counselling and development was always fully booked.
He said students dealt with a lot, “like academics, social and family issues as well as peer pressure”. Other issues were student safety, food security and transformation.
Maphumulo said the key to solving all of this would be a strong engagement with students and leaders.