Mesuli Kama: ‘ANC is not ready to govern in the Western Cape’

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape has welcomed the resignation of its MPL, Mesuli Kama, who called it quits on Tuesday, saying the ANC was not ready to govern in the Western Cape. Kama, who rose through the ranks of the ANC, released a statement announcing his resignation with immediate effect from all positions he held, adding that he was leaving active politics.

However, Kama vowed to support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election. “I am particularly passionate about supporting Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and his vision for a brighter future for all South Africans. “I am committed to actively campaigning for his re-election, and I will continue to advocate for policies that prioritise job creation, economic development, and social justice,” said Kama.

Kama took a jab at the leaders in the province, saying some of them had “questionable credentials”, and the ANC was not ready to lead the province. “I can state without fear of any contradiction that the ANC, under the current provincial leadership, is not ready to govern in the Western Cape. “There is a general lack of strategic and visionary leadership, and the majority of the office-bearers have questionable credentials,” said Kama.

While deciding on whether to resign, he consulted with his family, close friends, and comrades, he said. “I want to express my deepest appreciation to the ANC for the incredible journey of growth, learning and service that I have experienced over the past 17 years since joining the ANC at a tender age. “I have been privileged to serve alongside dedicated comrades fighting tirelessly for the rights and liberation of our people.