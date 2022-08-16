Metro cop among those injured in Hanover Park shooting, says JP Smith

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is working with the police to investigate an incident in which an unknown man and a metro police officer were shot in Hanover Park this morning. Mayco Member for Safety and Security for JP Smith said metro police officers were on patrol in the area just before 8am, when they heard shots fired.

Community members pointed them in the direction of the incident, where they found an unknown man who had been wounded. Officers were given a description of the shooter and set off – they found him nearby, but he opened fire on them, wounding one of the officers in the foot. The officer returned fire and wounded the suspect.

“He was detained and officers recovered a 9mm firearm with 10 hollow-point rounds,” Smith said. “The police investigation into the matter will determine further details.” Smith commended those who assisted officers in tracking down the suspect.

