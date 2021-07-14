Metro cop shot and wounded in Cape Town in taxi violence incident

Cape Town - Amid the ongoing taxi violence, a metro police officer was shot in a taxi-related incident this morning in Sweet Home Informal Settlement. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the incident occurred while metro police and other SAPS officers were chasing a group of suspects who had been shooting at taxis along Jakes Gerwel Drive.

The injured officer is currently receiving medical attention after sustaining a bullet wound to the leg. “This is one of a number of incidents today in the ongoing taxi conflict that has left a number of people dead in recent days,” said Smith. After a shooting incident was reported at the Cape Town station deck this morning, a checkpoint was set up by the City’s Traffic Service and Transport Enforcement Unit.

“The City is aware that the Western Cape Transport Department has been engaging taxi organisations in a bid to stop the violence, and we urge operators to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and not random shootings. “Not only does it place a strain on enforcement resources, but it also places innocent lives at risk and inconveniences commuters who are left stranded as taxi services are not operating normally,” said Smith. He urged the public to be cognisant that the disruptions experienced was in no way linked to the unrest being experienced in other parts of the country. It was strictly related to taxi conflict.

“We are aware of one incident last night, where a small group attempted to gain entry into a local shopping complex in Khayelitsha. “However, their efforts were thwarted by the swift action of Neighbourhood Watch members who alerted the SAPS as soon as they became aware of the group’s intentions. There have been no other incidents of this nature in the metropole,” said Smith. While the City noted and commended community structures that were mobilising to protect their areas, they urged these groups to inform enforcement services and not engage directly in any situations that could be perceived as a threat.