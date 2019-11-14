Metro cops K9 unit finds drugs worth R22k in secret compartment of VW Polo









On Wednesday night, K9 Xena sniffed out drugs valued at R22 000 hidden in a secret compartment in the undercarriage of a VW Polo. Picture: Metro police/Supplied Cape Town - On Wednesday night, K9 Xena sniffed out drugs valued at R22 000 hidden in a secret compartment in the undercarriage of a VW Polo. "Officers had stopped the vehicle on Sir Lowry Road in Gordon's Bay. "The driver didn't have a valid license and appeared nervous, prompting the search," said Ruth Solomons, metro police spokesperson. "Thanks to the K9, her handlers recovered a scale, 114 grams of tik and 52 mandrax tablets." "The suspect was detained at Gordonsbay SAPS."

Earlier in the evening, during a sweep of an abandoned building in Parow, K9 Troy found 19 packets of tik, 50.5 mandrax tablets and a round of ammunition.

The items were booked in as evidence at the local police station.

Members of the Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit seized two firearms and confiscated drugs on Tuesday, estimated to be worth more than R5.1million, police said.

On Tuesday, the unit received a tip-off and conducted a search at an address in Muizenberg, spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

He said a 19-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and dealing in drugs.

“The members also found 37000 mandrax tablets, 2600 crushed mandrax tablets, 500 packets of crystal meth, one Glock 27 firearm, one Tanfoglio 9mm calibre firearm with a serial number, nine magazines, 500g heroin and 326 9mm rounds of ammunition inside the house,” Van Wyk said.

“The members then searched the residential area and found 20 packets, containing a total amount of 1.95kg of crystal meth, in a backpack, in the room where two females, aged 18 and 25, were arrested for dealing in tik.”

Upon searching the garage on the property, a 25-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an estimated 36000 mandrax tablets.

“All the suspects are due to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court soon,” Van Wyk said.