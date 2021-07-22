Metro K9 cops make heroin bust in Bellville

According to metro cops, their officers stopped the motorist after seeing that his headlights were off. When they checked the vehicle, officers picked up a strong scent of dagga.

Cape Town - A routine stop by Cape Town’s metro police’s K9 unit in Bellville for a driver driving with his headlights off, uncovered a drugs bust.

When quizzed, the driver told officers that he had smoked dagga earlier. Officers requested to search him and his vehicle, and found a large “bankie” of dagga in his pocket.

The metro police’s K9 dog, Savage, then got to work and sniffed out a bag in the car containing 120 units of heroin, and just under R4 000 in cash underneath the dashboard.

Sensing that he was in big trouble, metro police says the suspect then offered the officers a R200 bribe but instead the 28-year-old man was carted off to the Bellville police station where he was detained awaiting his first court appearance.