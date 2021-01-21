Metro police make drug bust worth more than R1 million in Parklands

Cape Town – Metro police have busted a man with drugs worth more than R1 million in his Cape Town residence. In a statement, City of Cape Town’s metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said a joint operation between the metro police’s gang and drug task team and the SAPS crime intelligence division led them to a home in Parklands on Wednesday. Solomons said the residence was searched and drugs weighing between 6kg and 8kg were discovered in one room. She said the drugs found were identified as methamphetamine and were estimated to have a street value of more than R1 million. She said officers also found R224 280 in cash. “A 38-year-old male was arrested for dealing in drugs and was detained at Table View police station for further investigation,” Solomons said.

Metro police discovered more than 14kg of methamphetamine at a house in Parklands. Photo: Metro Police

In an unrelated incident, the City’s Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers attached to the rapid-response unit were conducting foot patrols in Voortrekker Road next to the cemetery, an area known as a hot spot for electrical cable theft.

He said officers heard digging sounds from the opposite side of the road at the informal settlement and immediately called for back-up.

“Once the back-up arrived they observed that trenches were dug between the lamp poles and the cable removed.

“No suspects were found, but on closer inspection in the bush, the officers found a spade, a garden fork, a heavy steel rod and an axe.

“Looking for more evidence, the officers discovered a black haversack with personal belongings, including refreshments. The cable thieves were obviously prepared for a long night,” Dyason said.

He said officers spotted palisade fencing on the cemetery side which had been loosened and ready to be removed. Officers carried the fencing to a safe location so that it couldn’t be stolen and sold for scrap.

“Rampant cable theft is a huge problem and officers will continue disrupting the operations of these individuals who are intent on destroying vital infrastructure for monetary gain,” Dyason added.

African News Agency (ANA)