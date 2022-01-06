Metrorail lodges complaint to police over stoning incident near Steenberg

Cape Town - Metrorail is taking a firmer approach to even the pettiest of crimes against its infrastructure. This comes after the railway operator opened a case of malicious damage to property after a group of youths stoned its new train.

Metrorail acting spokesperson Nana Zenani said the incident took place on Tuesday and the complaint was lodged with the police on the same day. The train was stoned at Steenberg Station on its way to Fish Hoek Station. “The stone caused damage to the side window of the driver’s cabin which will now have to be replaced. More damage could have been caused and a commuter hurt; fortunately this was not the case,” Zenani said.

The cost of the damage is R20 000. “The assets were bought and are being maintained using taxpayers’ money. Metrorail will therefore relentlessly pursue the perpetrators of such vandalism.” Zenani said Metrorail is in the process of reinstating services across all its lines with extensive repair works having been done to various Metrorail assets due to vandalism.

“The stoning of trains adds another layer of difficulty in delivering services and is therefore intolerable to Metrorail. Metrorail is maintaining a hawkish stance against such acts of senseless behaviour towards government assets managed by Metrorail.” The incident happened on the same day Metrorail announced the resumption of the Southern line between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town stations to be in effect by on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Metrorail said all stations beyond Retreat Station were now fully operational from Cape Town all the way to Simon’s Town as the end station, a total of 29 stations.

Metrorail said it would be operating both the yellow and grey trains at peak and the new trains during off-peak service as per the Rail Safety Regulator. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the incident occurred at around 3:45pm and is under investigation by the Kirstenhof Police. “According to reports the train stopped at the railway station when unknown youths threw stones at the carriages, causing considerable damage to the windows,” Swartbooi said.