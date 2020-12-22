Metrorail set to continue with infrastructure repairs over festive season
Cape Town - Despite the backlash over limited train services, vandalism and destroyed infrastructure by Cape commuters, Metrorail is set to continue working on station repairs and solidifying its Covid-19 safety and security procedures during the festive period.
In response to calls made by local commuters for Metrorail to look into the deteriorating conditions at a number of stations, Metrorail says that it has already begun repairing and resolving most issues after using the lull brought on by the initial lockdown to investigate and assess the situation in the province.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that the troubled service provider was working to repair the damages made to some of its infrastructure and would use the festive period to focus on improving its service.
“During lockdown the northern area where stations are further apart was also targeted, especially Firgrove, Goodwood and Parow stations.”
“Fibre cables were cut before vandals realised it had no scrap value but by then the damage was done and it is systematically and painstakingly being repaired to be able to start limited services. As more and more stations are repaired, the region is able to reopen those for commuters,” said Scott.
Metrorail commuter Brian Hadasah said that while he was disappointed by the destruction of Metrorail stations in the City, he was pleased to learn that Metrorail was working to resolve and strengthen security issues.
“The sad thing about the Metrorail situation is that the working class will suffer the most when they can’t access these services. I think stricter security protocols need to be put in place as soon as possible, because even if stations are repaired there will be vandalised again if security is lax.”
In a separate statement released by the public transport service provider, this year the festive train service will not be running as usual.
“The festive train service will not be increased, and there will be no additional beach trains added to the service.”
Cape Argus