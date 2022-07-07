Mfuleni man allegedly beaten by police after helping to arrest rape perpetrator

Cape Town - A Mfuleni man, also a Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court officer, has opened a case of assault against three police officers after he was allegedly assaulted on Monday. Sive Ntini, who is now seeking justice, said the incident occurred when he assisted the investigative officer to identify a man who is a perpetrator wanted in a rape case.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite suffering minor injuries, Ntini said what the three police officers did was unwarranted and criminal. Recounting what transpired on the day, he said: “I was called on Monday by the investigating officer to confirm that she was coming to arrest the said perpetrator as I had indicated that I knew who he was and where he stayed. “I knew the perpetrator because it was someone whom I had visited with my sisters on Sunday. The following day I received a call, and was told that he had returned later in the day, pointed a gun at my sister’s friend, and raped her.

“I had communicated with the investigating officer before meeting her to show where the perpetrator stayed. However, on the first attempt, he wasn’t home and on the second attempt they took his wife but by then I had lured him to my house, and informed the officer,” he said. Ntini said when the arresting officers met them on the way they were both assaulted until he passed out. “Ntini said in trying to open a case at the same police station, the police refused and ended up not opening the case on the day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Someone needs to be held accountable as this was an unwarranted assault, especially because there was no form of resistance from our side. “The incident has traumatised me to such an extent that the doctor had referred me to a psychologist and have been booked off work,” he said. Ntini said he wanted the police officers and the investigating officer to be held accountable for the unwarranted assault he suffered, humiliation, and property he lost.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk confirmed that an assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm case was registered at Mfuleni police station for investigation. Van Wyk said the case docket was transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation purposes. Ipid was approached for comment but could not respond by the time of publication.