Mfuleni mom devastated after her son was allegedly stoned to death

Cape Town - A family in Mfuleni are still in shock after the discovery of the body of their son who was apparently stoned to death by members of the community. Alizwa Sidloyi, 19, was stoned to death by the community of Smarties in Mfuleni, it is alleged, and his family have asked for anyone who can shed light on his murder to come forward.

Nomveliso Sidloyi said she learnt through social media of her son’s death. She said her son left home last Friday morning between 9am and 10am after he came back from playing soccer. “Alizwa left home on Friday morning without informing anyone about where he was going and who he was going with. We spent the whole day not knowing where he was. It was in the evening that we began to worry as it was unlike him not to come home.”

The following day, family and friends took to social media asking for assistance in locating him and then went to Mfuleni police station to report him as missing. Alizwa Sidloyi, 19, was stoned to death by the community of Smarties in Mfuleni, it is alleged. Picture: Supplied With the case being opened and a post of his disappearance circulating on social media on Saturday (the day after his disappearance), one of his friends received a message on her Facebook page informing her that the person they were looking for fell victim to a mob justice attack. “After his friend, who is also our neighbour, informed us, we went back to the police station. Upon our arrival they told us about an ID that they had in their possession that belonged to a guy that was stoned to death on Friday night. It happened that the ID belonged to him.

“We feel like the justice system failed us. They had his belongings since Friday, but they failed to look his name up on their system and come to inform us. “We had to go back twice to the police station. Social media acted on their behalf as they failed us.” Alizwa Sidloyi, a second born to four children, was a second-year student doing fashion design.