Mfuleni police captain, Busisiwe Dyani, allegedly produced a false firearm license to a gun-shop dealer in order to collect a Musgrave Hunting rifle. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Busisiwe Linda Dyani (44), a police captain attached to Mfuleni SAPS and an accomplice appeared at Stellenbosch Magistrate’s on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering on Thursday. Dyani allegedly produced a false firearm license to a gun-shop dealer in order to collect a Musgrave Hunting rifle she had already paid for.

The dealer became suspicious when he saw that the license card was issued to a security company, whilst the firearm purchased was a hunting rifle, which was in itself out of the ordinary. The firearm was paid for on 09 April and collected on 6 May, The gun-shop dealer informed the police and Dyani was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

She appeared along with her co-accused Makhenke Sokoyi (33), who was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly aiding Dyani to secure the alleged fraudulent firearm license.

The case against the duo was remanded to the 16th of May for Sokoyi’s formal bail application, whilst Captain Dyani was released on R2000 bail.

On a separate and unrelated matter, Stanton Reginald Gallant (20), an alleged gangster, was sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

This follows his arrest in Elsiesrivier on 18 November 2018, when local police swiftly acted on information about a suspect in possession of suspected illegal firearm.

Further forensic investigation revealed that the firearm was used in an attempted murder case in Elsiesrivier, where three alleged fellow gang members were arrested, in a matter that is still on the court roll.