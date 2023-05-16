Mfuleni resurfacing project resumes after ‘threats’ and a ‘misunderstanding’

SIVIWE MELAPI Cape Town - Police and City law enforcement officials had to get involved after a project was put on hold when five unidentified men – reportedly from Mfuleni community around Hoboshe Street – threatened a contractor working on the resurfacing of streets.

Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said the project was scheduled to be completed by May 24 but was forcefully stopped last Wednesday after five men confronted the contractor. “The contractor had to stop work immediately as the men became confrontational, claiming to represent the community and saying they wanted to be employed on the project. The work undertaken in Hoboshe Street, one of six streets to be resurfaced in the area, was initially scheduled for completion on May 24.” The contractor had to engage the local ward councillor to assist with mediation efforts.

The incident is being followed up with law enforcement officials and the contractor has also written an affidavit. “Bahlali, we understand this is frustrating and know how much you are looking forward to seeing your newly resurfaced streets. I want to assure you that we are doing all we can to ensure an agreement is reached so that work can resume as soon as possible. We are still aiming towards completing the work by the end of May, if all goes well,” Quintas said on Friday. After resuming work yesterday, Quintas said: “This matter is now in the hands of the SAPS, who are conducting an investigation. We would like to thank members of the community for their patience and we urge any person with information that can aid police to please share this.

“We all need to work together to ensure that service delivery is rendered timeously in the community.” Ward councillor Ernest Madikana said the threat by residents of the area was a result of a misunderstanding which had since been resolved as the project was set to resume today. “As the leaders we encountered a similar problem before where a project was held up because community members wanted to continue doing the job by themselves.