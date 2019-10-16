At least 19761 of the learners came from the Eastern Cape, 147 from Gauteng, 612 from the Northern Cape, 403 from the Free State, 398 from KwaZulu-Natal, 216 from North-West, 154 from Mpumalanga, 133 from Limpopo and 2341 from outside South Africa.
The figures were contained in the department’s annual report for the 2018/19 financial year, which said: “The province continued to experience a disproportionately high net-migration in comparison with most other provinces.”
WCED accounting officer Brian Schreuder said during the year under review, the department’s work was impacted on by, among other factors, “continued extremely high learner in migration into the province and severe fiscal constraints which do not keep pace with learner growth and inflow into the province.”
The report said: “The increased number of children in the province will continue to place pressure on school accommodation and available budget. Pressure points in Grade 1, 5, 9, 10 and 11 will be experienced as a result of a combination of the movement of learners through the system and the in-migration points of entry into the system.”