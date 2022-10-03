Mihalik’s murder trial, among several other criminal cases, set to resume in court

Cape Town - Several criminal matters are set to continue in court today as the Western Cape High Court resumes after a brief recess. The State’s case against the trio accused of executing a hit on criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik will be heard in the court with further evidence being presented by the State.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti, who have pleaded not guilty, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition for their alleged role in Mihalik’s assassination. In the first of its kind, Pollsmoor Prison Court is set to resume as Mikyle Davids, Tyrone Davids, Mikyle Abdullah, Shamieg Matheon, Moenzier January, Malieka Meyer and Moegamat Kamish appear on charges relating to gangsterism for their alleged involvement in the Laughing Boys gang in Hanover Park. The alleged gang, which includes an elderly Kamish, is out on bail and faces 28 charges ranging from illegal possession of firearms to murder.

And a 33-year-old man is expected to plead in the Cape Town Regional Court on two counts of rape. It is alleged that he raped a number of teenagers, including two 16-year-old boys. The State alleges that he lured multiple boys to his home by giving them illegal drugs. At this stage he only faces two rape charges, with more charges likely to be added. Meanwhile, George Titus, the man accused of killing 17-year-old Jehaan Petersen by stoning her to death in an open field in Hanover Park, will return to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today for a Legal Aid lawyer to come on record and further bail information.

Elsewhere a 79-year-old man charged with the rape, sexual assault and grooming of a 12-year-old girl will appear at the Malmesbury Regional Court after he was granted bail of R5 000. The man is under house arrest with correctional supervision and the conditions of his bail stipulate that he is not allowed to enter the Redelinghuys area or contact any witnesses. [email protected]