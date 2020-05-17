Million masks drive to provide for Cape workers, communities
As part of The Million Mask campaign, as many as 4000 masks were donated to the Tygerbear Foundation for Traumatised Children and Families at Tygerberg Hospital on Thursday.
The campaign, which was started by the Alkaaf Human Rights Centre and the Palestine Museum, is supported by Black Creative Ideas, Retro Active Foundation, The Muslim Judicial Council, Awqaf SA, Community Chest, Islamic Medical Doctors Association, and the Black Business Council.
Thursday’s donation was in response to an appeal on Instagram.
More than 4 000 000 masks have been donated to various NGOs and institutions, while 100 000 have been donated to healthcare facilities across the province. Anwah Nagia, founder of the Alkaaf Human Rights Centre, said: “There is a general clarion call to not arm the nation, but mask the nation against the pandemic war.
“One of the things that the centre did was to respond to the clarion call by the government that all sectors of society and people who can help put the effort in. We have a passion for hospitals and the nursing staff, and for the patients, because they are probably the most vulnerable now.”
The centre has also helped distribute more than 24 000 food parcels and prepare as many as 18 000 meals daily.
Lamees du Toit, Black Creative Ideas’ director, said: “Women are the matriarchs of society and have the power to uplift an entire community.”@TheCapeArgus
