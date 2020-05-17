Million masks drive to provide for Cape workers, communities

Cape Town - Several organisations are collaborating to distribute as many as 1 million masks to essential services workers and rural communities.

As part of The Million Mask campaign, as many as 4000 masks were donated to the Tygerbear Foundation for Traumatised Children and Families at Tygerberg Hospital on Thursday.

The campaign, which was started by the Alkaaf Human Rights Centre and the Palestine Museum, is supported by Black Creative Ideas, Retro Active Foundation, The Muslim Judicial Council, Awqaf SA, Community Chest, Islamic Medical Doctors Association, and the Black Business Council.

Thursday’s donation was in response to an appeal on Instagram.

More than 4 000 000 masks have been donated to various NGOs and institutions, while 100 000 have been donated to healthcare facilities across the province. Anwah Nagia, founder of the Alkaaf Human Rights Centre, said: “There is a general clarion call to not arm the nation, but mask the nation against the pandemic war.