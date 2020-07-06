Milnerton oil refinery to hold memorial for two workers killed in blast

Cape Town - Astron Energy SA has announced that a memorial service will take place refinery this week for the two company employees who died in the explosion at the refinery in Milnerton on Thursday 2 July. Two people, 32-year-old Mpilo Sibiya and 27-year-old Likhona Vece, died while seven were injured in the explosion last week. Sibiya and Vece worked at the refinery as process operators. The company said that of the seven admitted to hospital, six have been released and one remains in a stable condition. Medical support and counselling has also been made available to anyone impacted by the incident. Astron Energy CEO Jonathan Molapo said: “The entire company is in deep distress at the loss of these two young and talented chemical engineers and we will continue to provide the necessary support to their families.” Astron added in their statement that there was no immediate threat to fuel supplies because of the incident, and that a post-incident risk assessment has been conducted which has indicated that there is no health risk to the communities surrounding the refinery.

Residents of the surrounding areas including Table View and Milnerton said they had have not received any complaints regarding pollution at this stage.

Greater Table View Action forum chairperson Karen Davis said: “Not as far as I am aware there aren’t up and running at the moment and there is currently an investigation. There has not been any complaints regarding pollution or anything like that.”

Astron Energy explained that the overall plant remains stable, with the affected area is barricaded.

“We continue to have support from the local authorities. Astron Energy is committed to a full investigation of the incident, in co-operation with all the relevant authorities, to learn the cause and to take steps to prevent any re-occurrence of this tragic event,” the company said.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe conveyed his condolences to the affected families, and was briefed by Molapo regarding the incident, which occurred as the refinery was starting up following a maintenance shutdown.

Mantashe’s spokesperson, Nathi Shabangu, said: “The minister has been assured that Department of Labour inspectors are on site and investigating the incident. While some impact on fuel is expected, we believe that it is not going to be severe as the refinery had been shut down prior to the incident. The department will soon convene meetings with all oil companies to ensure that alternative supply arrangements are put in place.

“Astron is planning to import refined products and will also rely on other oil companies to supply the market. The department will soon convene meetings with all oil companies to ensure that alternative supply arrangements are put in place.”

