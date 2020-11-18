Milnerton police make R1 million cocaine bust

Cape Town - South African police based at the Milnerton station in Cape Town are being lauded for a massive bust involving drugs worth about R1 million. The bust came after officers received information from a reliable source pertaining to a vehicle that was transporting drugs, provincial police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement. “After the information was followed up, the vehicle, a white Ford, was spotted driving in Koeberg Road in Milnerton,” he said. “The vehicle was pulled over by Milnerton Crime Prevention Unit members who searched the vehicle where after cocaine and mandrax were discovered.” A 29-year-old was arrested and further investigation led officers to the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money from the suspect’s home.

The estimated street value of the drugs amounted to R1 million, Van Wyk said, adding that the suspect would appear at the Cape Town magistrate’s court on charges of dealing in drugs.

In an unrelated incident, police at the Bishop Lavis station arrested a gang member and confiscated ammunition on Monday, van Wyk said.

Ammunition found on a gang member in Bonteheuwel. Photo: SAPS

“The members were busy with routine patrols in Ironwood Street in Bonteheuwel, when they noticed a gang member in the road. They stopped and searched him and discovered a total of 20 .22 rounds of ammunition in his pocket,” he said.

The 33-year-old man is being detained at Bishop Lavis and will appear at the local magistrate’s court on a charge of the illegal possession of ammunition.

African News Agency (ANA)