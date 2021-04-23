Milnerton Primary’s beloved music teacher Alan Katz retires after 40-years

Cape Town - A much-loved Milnerton Primary School teacher is retiring from the profession after 40 years of teaching and inspiring his students with his love of music.

Alan Katz, fondly known as Mr Katz by his colleagues and students, received a grand send-off on Thursday evening ahead of his last teaching day at Milnerton Primary.

Speaking to the Cape Argus, the school’s Beth Haywood said the school had organised a send-off fit for a man of Katz’s stature, “a thank you, he deserved after dedicating his life to one of the most valuable professions in the world”.

Katz, who was a music teacher at the school, said he had been inspired by all his music teachers growing up who had fostered and groomed his love for music.

“All my music teachers were most inspirational and encouraged me to love music. Since I started my career at Milnerton Primary School, I have taught, learned and advised here for 40 years.

“I am retiring on Friday, April 23, and I still find it difficult to believe. I get deeply emotional thinking about it. Milnerton Primary has been my home-from-home for all my teaching life. I have worked here longer than some of my colleagues have been alive.”

Speaking about his journey in the education sector since he first started to teach, Katz said: “If I reflect on the last four decades, there are many special memories and hundreds, possibly thousands, of children I have taught and shared with them the magic of music.

“I am enormously proud of my students who went on to pursue the study of music and enter the world of the creative and performing arts. I am proud of our choirs over the years, my Eisteddfod students, the music concerts, and all the shows hold a special special place in my heart.

“My wish is for the school to keep the creative and artistic avenues open, to create opportunities for the children to express themselves. I wish everyone at this school abundant success and happiness in the future.”

Yesterday evening, the school’s faculty held a special farewell for Katz. At the event, a special plaque was made in his honour and to continue his legacy at the school.

