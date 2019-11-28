Milnerton Canoe Club chairperson Richard Allen said: “It was a unanimous decision at a meeting held a month ago at Milnerton Library with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) representative, ratepayers associations and us. There is a follow-up meeting tomorrow (today) with Outa.”
Among some of the concerns residents have are sewage spills, ageing infrastructure, rampant development and growing numbers of backyard dwellers.
The reserve, which is managed by the City, has about 880 hectares of land comprising a variety of permanent and seasonal wetlands, and is surrounded by Cape Flats dune Strandveld and Cape Flats sand fynbos vegetation.
“Promises were made that haven’t been kept to upgrade the systems and ‘a blue lagoon soon’ was promised in 2017. There’s a stench over the entire lagoon area, litter fallout on the beaches and health risks to beach-goers. Last week the stench was terrible. Residents have been contacting all the area representatives,” said Allen.