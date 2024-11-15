Milnerton Saps station without a commander ‘for years’

Cape Town - Milnerton crime fighters have raised concerns about the non-appointment of a station commander over the past three years, saying the station is in chaos. This comes amid a report by former Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Mark Lindsell, at their annual general meeting this week.

According to the report, Lindsell stated that over the last three years, SAPS failed to permanently employ a station commander since Brigadier Marius Stander left. He explains since then, three high-ranking cops have been assigned to the station in acting positions, but lack of leadership led to uncertainty. “This leads over the years to uncertainty and indecision in the station, a drop of morale and indeed operational and community direction, objectives, a loss of discipline and consistency, as well as a loss of knowledge due to ineffective handover periods.”

Lindsell said SAPS management were not properly resourcing the station, as they reported a 50% staff shortfall in the detectives department. “To compound the issue further, budgetary constraints have led to a shortage of vehicles, computers and other essential equipment. “Apart from the front gate and lifts being inoperable for months/years on end, it has also been noted on occasion that the station is now locked-up and inaccessible during the day and night.”

These issues have put strain on neighbourhood watch patrollers who bear the brunt of the decisions by SAPS said Lindsell. He added that the current acting station commander faces tremendous pressure to manage the station as a result of these issues. Police spokesperson, Andre Traut, confirmed SAPS management is aware of the report, but says the non-appointment of a permanent station commander does not mean they are unable to deliver a service to the community. “The concerns that you are referring to is an extract from the Milnerton CPF chairperson’s annual report, which was tabled earlier this week. This office can confirm that Milnerton police station has been commanded by officers who served in an acting station commander capacity since 2021, however, this by no means implies that the station was poorly managed.