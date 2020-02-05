A civil society anti-graft organisation is calling for greater openness in the mining industry to curb corruption and mismanagement. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A civil society anti-graft organisation is calling for greater openness in the mining industry to curb corruption and mismanagement. Corruption Watch, which is holding an “Alternative Mining Indaba” in Woodstock while the official mining indaba runs at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, has urged South Africa to join the international transparency standard for managing oil, gas and mineral resources, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

A legal researcher with Corruption Watch, Mashudu Masutha, said: “South Africa is not on the same page as other resource-rich countries regarding disclosures and transparency in the mining industry.”

Masutha added: “The key question is whether the current legislative framework that encompasses living customary law is in conflict with the principles of democracy, and whether traditional leadership structures are committed to upholding the participation rights of all, and to shared prosperity.”

South Africa needed to pursue policy and legislative reforms that promoted revenue transparency in extractives to address the problem of illicit financial flows, said Masutha.