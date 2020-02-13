“We have received almost 4000 appeals from students, and already NSFAS has dealt with half of those appeals. Their goal is to finish all the appeals in the next few days,” he said. He said it was essential that NSFAS resolved the backlog of students application who hadn’t been dealt with.
Nzimande said that according to NSFAS’s briefing they were hoping for the registration process to be done by the universities at the end of February, “to help deal with outstanding applications”.
During his visit, Nzimande called students to inform them about their application status for 2020, and also assisted some of the students to re-register their myNSFAS account.
NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said so far NSFAS had paid out over R600 million for students’ historic debt, and they would expect institutions to set norms and standards for accommodation that could be applied, and NSFAS would accredit based on those norms and standards.