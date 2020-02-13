Minister Blade Nzimande ‘happy’ with progress in student funding applications









Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande visited NSFAS offices in Wynberg. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande was happy with the progress made with funding applications by the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) after he visited its offices on Tuesday. “We have received almost 4000 appeals from students, and already NSFAS has dealt with half of those appeals. Their goal is to finish all the appeals in the next few days,” he said. He said it was essential that NSFAS resolved the backlog of students application who hadn’t been dealt with. Nzimande said that according to NSFAS’s briefing they were hoping for the registration process to be done by the universities at the end of February, “to help deal with outstanding applications”. During his visit, Nzimande called students to inform them about their application status for 2020, and also assisted some of the students to re-register their myNSFAS account. NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said so far NSFAS had paid out over R600 million for students’ historic debt, and they would expect institutions to set norms and standards for accommodation that could be applied, and NSFAS would accredit based on those norms and standards.

Carolissen said in August 2018, NSFAS was in a chronic state of maladministration with extremely poor achievements against legislated mandate and key performance indicators.

“In 2018 the majority of students went unfunded for up to eight months, causing considerable hardship and disruption in the higher education sector,” Carolissen said.

He said the irregular expenditure disclosed in the 2018/19 annual report exceeded R7 billion. “This is an extremely large error rate in student accounts, and the funding of ineligible courses which was prevalent in the prior two years has been arrested in 2019 through the implementation of controls in the now automated exchange of registration data with institutions.”

Carolissen said the agenda of the administrator was shaped by the terms of reference of the administrator as gazetted August 21, 2018.

“At the time of the appointment of the administrator, nobody had anticipated the degree of dysfunctionality of NSFAS or the pervasive maladministration and the great rot that ensconced itself in the system,” Carolissen said.

[email protected]